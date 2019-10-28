Unikoin Gold Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,839.00 (UKG)

Unikoin Gold (CURRENCY:UKG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, Unikoin Gold has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Unikoin Gold has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $4,839.00 worth of Unikoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unikoin Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, DDEX and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unikoin Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00212418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.47 or 0.01479663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029789 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00114444 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Unikoin Gold Token Profile

Unikoin Gold’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Unikoin Gold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,347,371 tokens. Unikoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @UnikoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unikoin Gold is /r/UnikoinGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unikoin Gold is unikrn.com. Unikoin Gold’s official message board is unikrn.com.

Buying and Selling Unikoin Gold

Unikoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Kucoin, Radar Relay, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unikoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unikoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unikoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unikoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unikoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.