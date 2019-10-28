Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells $345,760.00 in Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $345,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,373,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew C. Kapusta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $378,480.00.

QURE stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.84. Uniqure NV has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 1,232.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uniqure NV will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QURE. BidaskClub raised Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,121,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

