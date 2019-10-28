United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

United Bankshares stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary K. Weddle acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $80,937.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,397.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in United Bankshares by 290.4% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in United Bankshares by 25.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

