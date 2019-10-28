United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) Holdings Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 840.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Community Financial were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Financial during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 4,000 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $43,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Financial stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. United Community Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $551.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.53.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from United Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. United Community Financial’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

