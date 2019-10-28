United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Given a $162.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.69.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.88.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 26,542 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $3,488,149.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,596,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $4,559,355.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,186,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,662,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,049,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 383,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,969,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

