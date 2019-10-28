UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,986.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total transaction of $5,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,400. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.84.

NYSE UNH opened at $244.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.37 and a 200-day moving average of $239.61. The company has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

