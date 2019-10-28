Universa Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Universa has a market cap of $2.41 million and $21,025.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Universa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, CoinBene, Livecoin and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00211696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.01480475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029729 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00115965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

