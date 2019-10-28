Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at $2,144,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at $1,426,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 13.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark set a $175.00 price objective on Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.23.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $174.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.42. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $78.78 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 140.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In related news, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 31,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $6,923,027.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,493 shares in the company, valued at $32,524,375.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 33,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $7,082,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,838 shares in the company, valued at $43,979,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,685 shares of company stock worth $22,465,629 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

