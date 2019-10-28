Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Update

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the September 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UUU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. 6,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,596. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and electrical batteries with battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ground fault circuit interrupters, and ventilation products.

