URU Metals (LON:URU) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $283.39

URU Metals Ltd (LON:URU)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.39 and traded as low as $274.40. URU Metals shares last traded at $274.40, with a volume of 267 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 283.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 223.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.97.

URU Metals Company Profile (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

