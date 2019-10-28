USD Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $275.62 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and FCoin. USD Coin has a market cap of $473.56 million and $275.62 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.20 or 0.01944092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 475,418,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,190,303 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, CoinEx, Kucoin, Coinbase Pro, SouthXchange, Korbit, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Poloniex, Crex24, LATOKEN, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

