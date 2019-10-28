V-ID (VIDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.75 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.0870 or 0.00000917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040775 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $516.83 or 0.05474127 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042858 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00032244 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 62,391,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,900,066 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

