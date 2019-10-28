Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.67.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

NYSE:VMI opened at $136.21 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $146.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average of $130.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $690.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $97,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $1,028,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,214.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.