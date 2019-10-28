ValuEngine Lowers Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BMNM stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. Bimini Capital Managment has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get Bimini Capital Managment alerts:

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bimini Capital Managment had a negative return on equity of 63.17% and a negative net margin of 214.75%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter.

Bimini Capital Managment Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Managment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Managment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.