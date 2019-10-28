ValuEngine Lowers Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Noble Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,685,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 759,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163,600 shares during the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

