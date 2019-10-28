ValuEngine Lowers Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exfo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Get Exfo alerts:

EXFO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $4.18. 520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,543. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The company has a market cap of $232.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.11. Exfo has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. Exfo had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exfo will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Exfo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Exfo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Exfo by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Exfo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Exfo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.