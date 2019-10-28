ValuEngine Lowers GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,777. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $333.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.24.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 167.54% and a negative net margin of 63.86%. The business had revenue of $18.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 16,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $100,453.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,278.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $119,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,112 shares in the company, valued at $664,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,847 shares of company stock worth $359,859. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,470,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,058,000 after acquiring an additional 77,571 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,640,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,608,000 after acquiring an additional 488,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,809,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 193,216 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 71,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,824,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,787 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

