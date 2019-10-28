ValuEngine Lowers Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.10.

NYSE:RCL opened at $111.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $131.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total transaction of $2,169,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $1,138,573.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,974. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

