ValuEngine Lowers Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,789. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 27.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 51.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 21,567 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.