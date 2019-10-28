ValuEngine Lowers Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TINLY stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Teijin Adr Rep has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Get Teijin Adr Rep alerts:

About Teijin Adr Rep

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Adr Rep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin Adr Rep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.