ValuEngine Upgrades Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.08.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $520.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.73 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.35%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $4,225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 42,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $1,863,586.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,004 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,796.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,184,186 shares of company stock worth $182,538,651. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

