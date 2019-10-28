ValuEngine Upgrades Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Performance Shipping stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Performance Shipping has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performance Shipping stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) by 1,100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Performance Shipping worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

