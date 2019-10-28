Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 130,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.72. 425,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,691. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

