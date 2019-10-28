Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.59% of Veritone worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Veritone by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Veritone by 26.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,751 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 76.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 78.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43,950 shares in the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritone alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $2.95 on Monday. Veritone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. Veritone had a negative net margin of 155.58% and a negative return on equity of 96.89%. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Veritone Inc will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERI. ValuEngine raised shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.