Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,517,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Aduro BioTech were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADRO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.01.

Shares of ADRO opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 624.51% and a negative return on equity of 68.69%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 31,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $40,738.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,663.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 52,185 shares of company stock valued at $68,362 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

