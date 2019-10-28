Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 116,206 Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Alphatec worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 700.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,901 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphatec in the second quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 425.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 75,434 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at $397,000. 19.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $42,412.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 811,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,929 shares of company stock valued at $917,913. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $5.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $345.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

