Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

EMKR opened at $2.79 on Monday. EMCORE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.29.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

EMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on shares of EMCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 target price on shares of EMCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

