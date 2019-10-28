Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Sets New 1-Year High at $139.43

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.43 and last traded at $139.41, with a volume of 832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.35.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,072,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.