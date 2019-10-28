Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,751,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,406,000 after buying an additional 188,208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,486,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,742,000 after buying an additional 25,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,152,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,152,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,571,000 after buying an additional 33,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,651. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $107.34 and a twelve month high of $138.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.35.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.