Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Raised by Winthrop Partners WNY LLC

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,614,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,583,000 after buying an additional 57,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,242,000 after buying an additional 68,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,410,000 after buying an additional 67,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,858,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,965,000 after buying an additional 67,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,617,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,342,000 after buying an additional 43,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $157.71. 4,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.80 and a 1-year high of $160.88.

