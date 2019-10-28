Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.65. 1,802,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,342. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $279.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.65.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.3014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

