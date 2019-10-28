Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $434,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.84. The company had a trading volume of 91,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,304. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $277.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.65.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $1.3014 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.