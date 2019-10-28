Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 27.1% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.63. 114,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,304. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $277.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.65.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $1.3014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

