Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,795,000 after purchasing an additional 658,822 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,374,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,453,000 after purchasing an additional 392,164 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,200,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 277,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 450,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.44. 55,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,576. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

