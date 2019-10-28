VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.17 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sberbank CIB cut VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VEON in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut VEON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.19.

Shares of VEON opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. VEON has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.82.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). VEON had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in VEON by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 962,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in VEON by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in VEON by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,684,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 2,919,723 shares during the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

