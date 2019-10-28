Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRTX opened at $194.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.38 and its 200-day moving average is $175.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $151.80 and a 1-year high of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 188 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $31,792.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,470.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $20,487,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,954,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,405 shares of company stock valued at $33,060,199 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

