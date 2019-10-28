Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $29.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VFF stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $449.06 million and a P/E ratio of -75.55. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $41.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 77.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 375,161 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

