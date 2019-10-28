Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 5,200 Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HomeStreet by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $30.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. HomeStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $751.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.66.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded HomeStreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

