Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.39 per share, with a total value of $643,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 148,837 shares in the company, valued at $9,583,614.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $73.15 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $184.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.