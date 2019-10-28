Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stock Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BERY opened at $42.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

