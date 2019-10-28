Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 33,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,114,000 after buying an additional 205,989 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,636,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 73.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 473,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 199,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,455,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 25.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,760,000 after buying an additional 186,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GVA shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other news, insider Desai Jigisha purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $28,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kyle T. Larkin purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $99,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $597,443. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GVA opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.34. Granite Construction Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.