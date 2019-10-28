Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.75.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 2,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $461,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $447,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,423 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,927. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $149.70 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $105.15 and a 1-year high of $168.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.07 and a 200 day moving average of $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $528.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.