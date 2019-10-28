Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,400 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 40,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $91.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.28 and a one year high of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $322,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,406,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LECO. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

