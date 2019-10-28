Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after acquiring an additional 379,577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,991,024 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,642,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,780,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,432,948,000 after acquiring an additional 622,075 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.84. 4,908,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,456,339. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $349.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 52.57%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

