Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 764.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 283,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,892,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

