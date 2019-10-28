Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $6.56 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $386.37 million, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $459.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.41 million. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz purchased 33,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $150,435.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Miguel A. Lopez purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 509.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

