Visteon (NYSE:VC) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their market perform rating on shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a $115.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $79.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VC. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Visteon and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $95.26 on Friday. Visteon has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,535,000 after purchasing an additional 672,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 24.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,204,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,725,000 after purchasing an additional 635,794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 200.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,588,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,726 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth approximately $37,219,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 20,099.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,972,000 after purchasing an additional 543,085 shares during the period.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

