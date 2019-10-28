Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 55,455.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,964 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $27.10 on Monday. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,355.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,500.00%.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

