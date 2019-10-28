Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.55.

VCRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,536. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $764.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $71,970.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $145,850 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Vocera Communications by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Vocera Communications by 8.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.