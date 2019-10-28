Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $64.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 139.71% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

